Over 900 arrested in island-wide anti-drug raids

Over 900 arrested in island-wide anti-drug raids

April 5, 2026   02:04 pm

A total of 906 individuals have been arrested during operations carried out yesterday (04) under the ‘‘Nation United - National Drive’’ campaign aimed at eradicating narcotics from the country.

Issuing a statement, the Police noted that investigations have also been launched into 12 individuals under illegal assets probes.

Furthermore, 15 suspects have been detained under detention orders, according to Police.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested 592 individuals on suspicion during operations carried out yesterday under the ongoing crime and drug prevention initiative.

Police stated that four individuals directly linked to criminal activities were also identified during the operation.

Additionally, 229 wanted suspects and 121 individuals with open warrants were taken into custody as part of the same operation.

Furthermore, 142 drunk drivers and 77 individuals for reckless driving were arrested, while legal action has been initiated against 4,486 individuals for various traffic offences, according to Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka continuing to receive international support despite ongoing global conflict  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

Sri Lanka continuing to receive international support despite ongoing global conflict  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

Sri Lanka continuing to receive international support despite ongoing global conflict  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

President Anura calls for peace, love and forgiveness in Easter message (English)

President Anura calls for peace, love and forgiveness in Easter message (English)

Pope Leo condemns 'violence of war' in first Easter Mass amid Iran conflict (English)

Pope Leo condemns 'violence of war' in first Easter Mass amid Iran conflict (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana's Indeewari Amuwatte recognized after featuring in ''Her Story, Her Strength'' column (English)

Ada Derana's Indeewari Amuwatte recognized after featuring in ''Her Story, Her Strength'' column (English)

''Rule of law imperative to create a just society.'' - Minister says law must be equal for all (English)

''Rule of law imperative to create a just society.'' - Minister says law must be equal for all (English)

Protests erupt across Sri Lanka against hike in electricity tariffs and fuel prices (English)

Protests erupt across Sri Lanka against hike in electricity tariffs and fuel prices (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin