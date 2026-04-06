Over 900 arrested in island-wide anti-drug raids

A total of 906 individuals have been arrested during operations carried out yesterday (04) under the ‘‘Nation United - National Drive’’ campaign aimed at eradicating narcotics from the country.

Issuing a statement, the Police noted that investigations have also been launched into 12 individuals under illegal assets probes.

Furthermore, 15 suspects have been detained under detention orders, according to Police.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested 592 individuals on suspicion during operations carried out yesterday under the ongoing crime and drug prevention initiative.

Police stated that four individuals directly linked to criminal activities were also identified during the operation.

Additionally, 229 wanted suspects and 121 individuals with open warrants were taken into custody as part of the same operation.

Furthermore, 142 drunk drivers and 77 individuals for reckless driving were arrested, while legal action has been initiated against 4,486 individuals for various traffic offences, according to Police.