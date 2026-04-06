GMOA claims doctors applied for post-internship appointments due to intimidation

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) claims that junior doctors applied for post-internship appointments due to pressure and threats allegedly exerted by the Ministry of Health.

Speaking on the matter, GMOA Secretary Dr. Prabath Sugathadasa stated that junior doctors are currently living in fear.

‘‘We observed that doctors who were eligible to apply for post- internship vacancies were subjected to unnecessary pressure and intimidation. There were threats of termination from public service, suspension of salaries, and even eviction from official quarters provided at hospitals. Due to these pressures, junior doctors were left in a highly vulnerable and unstable situation regarding their employment. They were fearful in the face of these threats,’‘ he said.

He further noted that professionals generally prefer to resolve issues through dialogue, but accused the Health Minister of avoiding similar discussions.

‘‘Professionals want to resolve issues at a professional level through dialogue. They do not want problems to be handled in an underhanded manner. It is under these circumstances that they applied for the vacancies,’‘ he added.

The GMOA had previously launched trade union action over several demands, including concerns about alleged irregular transfers. As solutions have not yet been reached, the association commenced a token strike once again from 8:00 a.m. today (05).

According to the GMOA, the strike is being carried out across all hospitals island-wide across all hospitals throughout the island.

The ongoing strike has disrupted patient care services, with hospital visitors expressing dissatisfaction over the inconvenience caused.

However, Minister of Health Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated that the transfers of doctors were carried out legally and emphasized that the ongoing strike action by the GMOA is unacceptable.