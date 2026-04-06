Not here to do politics: Sri Lankan diplomat clarifies meeting with Puducherry fishermen

Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Southern India in Chennai Ganesanathan Geathiswaran on Sunday (April 5) rejected claims he took part in a meeting with fishermen hosted by any political party.

Stating that it was a “routine visit” and that the event was not organised by any political party, Mr. Geathiswaran said, “I’m not here to do politics.”

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Pawan Khera, in a social media post, referred to the meeting reportedly held in the last week of March and contended that it was a gross violation of 1961 Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations, which states that foreign diplomats “have a duty not to interfere in the internal affairs of that State”.

He also pointed out that India and Sri Lanka were signatories of the Convention. Mr. Khera further sought to know if the Election Commission of India (ECI) will issue a notice to the political party concerned and the BJP for hosting a diplomat in a political event.

Speaking to The Hindu over the phone from Kanniyakumari, Mr. Ganesanathan Geathiswaran said, “From the time I came here [on his official posting in southern India], I have been discussing with fishermen. Many fishermen associations met me in my office in Chennai six months ago. This is my fourth meeting with them.” Recalling his meetings with fishermen in various parts of Tamil Nadu, he mentioned that he has met with fishermen in Puducherry, Nagapattinam, and Kanniyakumari.

When asked about the social media post involving his meeting with fishermen and criticism over the meeting, Mr. Geathiswaran said, “I’m not here to do politics. I have nothing to do with politics. I did not go there representing any political party.”

In response to criticism that his actions were argued to be against the Vienna Convention, Mr. Geathiswaran clarified: “I did not take part in any political campaign. It was in an open area along the seashore. The meeting was not on a stage and on a public area.”

Earlier, Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) president Jose Charles Martin shared photos on social media of Mr. Geathiswaran interacting at a gathering. Mr. Martin further stated that he had invited Mr. Geathiswaran, based on their friendship, to meet and interact with fishermen from Vaithikuppam in Puducherry regarding their grievances.

Mr. Martin further stated that various issues facing fishermen in Puducherry and Karaikal were raised. He quoted Mr. Geathiswaran as saying that he would attempt to resolve those issues due to the efforts being made by Mr. Martin.

Source: The Hindu

--Agencies