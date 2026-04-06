GMOA says ExCo to decide on continuing strike tomorrow

The GMOA further stated that it has given Health Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa time until 8.00 a.m. tomorrow (06) to discuss ending the doctors’ strike.

Alleging that the Health Minister is reluctant to discuss the relevant issues and that is why the strike action is being prolonged, the GMOA Secretary, Dr. Prabath Sugathadasa, further stated that their association is ready to decide on the trade union action with the minister’s decision.

He also claimed that the innocent sick patients are the ones who are being harmed by the minister’s delay in making decisions in this regard.

Meanwhile, the GMOA has decided to delegate the power to take future decisions regarding the strike to the association’s Executive Council.

Speaking further, the GMOA Secretary Dr. Prabath Sugathadasa, said:

“We have already told the Health Minister not to inconvenience these patients. The patients are unable to receive medical care services because the Health Minister is reluctant to take decisions. If he decides now that he is ready to come to the negotiating table, we can decide from that moment on whether to withdraw from the trade union action. If he delays in making decisions, the consequences will be that the patients of this country will be harmed.”

“Therefore, we have given the Health Minister until 8 am tomorrow to make the necessary intervention. We have informed the President to make the necessary intervention. If he agrees to make the necessary intervention by 8 am, we can decide tomorrow morning in the Executive Council whether or not to end the trade union action tomorrow morning,” he added.

The strike launched by GMOA in protest against the Minister of Health’s alleged interference in the politicisation of the post-internship appointment list and the transfer list of doctors continued today.

As a result, patients who had arrived to seek treatment at all government hospitals and health institutions in the country, including the Colombo National Hospital, faced severe difficulties.

The Government Medical Officers’ Association announced this afternoon that the strike will continue until 8 am tomorrow.