China to provide shipment of refined fuel to Sri Lanka
April 5, 2026 06:04 pm
The government of China has agreed to provide a shipment of refined fuel to Sri Lanka, according to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC).
The CPC stated that a special discussion is scheduled to be held tomorrow (06) in this regard.
During the discussion, a final agreement is expected to be reached regarding the type of fuel that Sri Lanka will receive and the date on which the relevant ship will arrive in the country.