Warm weather advisory issued for most parts of the country

Warm weather advisory issued for most parts of the country

April 5, 2026   06:18 pm

The Department of Metrology has issued a warm weather advisory for Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Eastern, North-western, Northern and North-central provinces and Monaragala District for tomorrow (06). 

It states that the heat index, the temperature felt on the human body, is likely to increase up to ‘Caution Level’ at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Eastern, North-western, Northern and North-central provinces and in Monaragala District.

The Department noted that prolonged exposure to the sun and outdoor activity will result in fatigue, while continuing activity could lead to heat cramps.

Therefore, residents have been requested to stay hydrated and to limit strenuous outdoor activities.

The Heat Index Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature, and this is the condition that is felt on the human body, according to the Met Department. 

This is not the forecast of maximum temperature and it is generated by the Department of Meteorology for the next day period and prepared by using global numerical weather prediction model data.

Meanwhile, on the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. 

The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (06) are Beruwala, Gurulubadda, Rakwana, Godakawela, Udawalawe and Thanamalwila at about 12:13 noon.

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