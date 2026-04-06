National QR payment promotion programme to be launched tomorrow

The service charge levied on merchants for all LankaQR transactions up to Rs. 5,000 will be completely removed with effect from tomorrow (06), according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Marking a new milestone in Sri Lanka’s digital economy, the “National QR Payment Promotion Programme” will be officially launched tomorrow (06) under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The primary objective of this initiative is to steer Sri Lanka towards a cash-lite economy with reduced reliance on coins and banknotes, the PMD said.

Accordingly, financial institutions have taken steps to completely remove the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charged from merchants on all LankaQR transactions up to Rs. 5,000, effective from tomorrow. This is intended to enable small-scale merchants to accept digital payments without incurring any additional costs, it said.

Sri Lanka already possesses a robust digital financial infrastructure, with 89% of the adult population having access to banking facilities. In addition, the CEFTS system processes 68 million transactions per quarter, amounting to Rs. 6.3 trillion in value.

The LankaQR system, supported by more than 20 financial institutions, is currently accepted at 450,000 merchant locations nationwide. However, despite this progress, currency in circulation still stands at Rs. 1.48 trillion, while LankaQR transactions amounted to only around Rs. 395,000 per month as at the third quarter of 2025. To bridge this gap, several targeted strategies are to be implemented under the programme commencing tomorrow.

Furthermore, a special raffle programme will be introduced for both consumers and merchants to encourage the use of QR payments. Participants will have the opportunity to win valuable prizes of up to Rs. 1,000,000, with first, second and third place winners selected on a weekly and monthly basis. To support the success of this initiative, a nationwide promotional campaign in Sinhala, Tamil and English will also be launched from tomorrow.

In addition, a “Social Visibility Index,” designed to cover all 25 districts, has been introduced to ensure transparency and fairness in the implementation of the programme.

This programme represents not merely a technological advancement, but a significant step in the national agenda to transform Sri Lanka’s future payments ecosystem into a fully digital and inclusive economy, the statement added.

It said that by promoting QR-based transactions, the Government aims to foster fast, secure and transparent digital payment habits, ensuring that every citizen, regardless of location or language, can actively participate in the digital economy.