Trump threatens to hit Iran infrastructure on Tuesday if Strait remains blocked

U.S. President Donald Trump said in an expletive-laden social media post on Sunday that the United States will target Iran’s power plants and bridges on Tuesday if the Strait of Hormuz ⁠is not reopened.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” Trump said in a Truth Social post, referencing the key shipping lane that Tehran has effectively closed since the U.S. and ⁠Israel launched attacks on Iran more than a month ago.

“Open the ****in’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST ⁠WATCH!,” Trump said, ending his Easter morning post with: “Praise be to Allah.”

The president separately said he would ⁠hold a news conference on Monday in the Oval Office, after the U.S. military ⁠rescued two U.S. pilots whose aircraft were downed in Iran.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies