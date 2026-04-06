Litro Gas prices increased

The Litro Gas Lanka Limited has announced an increase in the prices of domestic LP gas cylinders with effect from midnight today (05).

The company stated that, due to the prevailing global conflict situation, LP gas prices in the international market have risen sharply, resulting in a significant increase in import costs.

Taking into account the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year season and the rising cost of living, Litro Gas noted that it has implemented only the minimum possible price revision, ensuring that the full burden of the increase is not passed on to consumers.

Accordingly, for the Colombo District, the price of a 12.5 kg cylinder has been increased by Rs. 775 to Rs. 4,765. The price of a 5 kg cylinder has been raised by Rs. 308 to Rs. 1,910, while the 2.3 kg cylinder has been increased by Rs. 140 to Rs. 890.

Furthermore, the company stated that a total stock of 38,000 metric tons ordered for the month of April is currently held in floating storage in the Maldives, ensuring that an uninterrupted supply can be maintained across the island during April.

In addition, the vessel Luigi Galvani is currently en route to the Maldives via South Africa carrying 20,000 metric tons, while the vessel Freycinet has departed from South America with a further 20,000 metric tons.

Consequently, the company emphasized that sufficient stocks are available to ensure a continuous and uninterrupted supply of LP gas for the month of May as well.