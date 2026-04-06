LAUGFS Gas also increases prices

LAUGFS Gas PLC has announced a revision of domestic LPG cylinder refill prices, effective from midnight today (05).

The company stated that the price adjustment has been made in line with prevailing market conditions.

Accordingly, for the Colombo District, the price of a 12.5 kg cylinder has been increased by Rs. 1,070, bringing the new price to Rs. 5,700.

Meanwhile, the price of a 5 kg cylinder has been raised by Rs. 418 to Rs. 2,280.

LAUGFS Gas PLC further assured customers that every effort has been made to manage costs internally prior to implementing this revision. The company noted that it will continue to closely monitor global market developments and pass on any favourable changes to consumers where possible.