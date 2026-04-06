FM Vijitha Herath outlines plans to normalize fuel supply and working days

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Vijitha Herath, stated that nine fuel tankers are scheduled to arrive in the country during the month of April.

The Minister made these remarks today (05) while addressing a public rally in Matara, held to commemorate the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP)’s “Il Maha Viru Samaruma.”

Minister Herath noted that the government has successfully managed the energy crisis that emerged following the onset of the Middle East conflict.

As a result, he indicated that the Wednesday holiday, previously introduced as a temporary measure, could be reinstated as a regular working day in the near future.

Furthermore, the Minister stated that the QR code-based fuel quota system and the odd-even number plate system could be abolished to facilitate a return to normal conditions.

“We have already introduced new methodologies. It is true that there were certain difficulties during the first two weeks, during which queues formed. In response, we introduced the QR system, implemented the odd-even method, and declared Wednesday a holiday. These were immediate measures taken to address the situation. We have now eliminated the queues. At present, the QR and odd-even systems are functioning effectively. If these are no longer required in the coming days, we are prepared to remove them,” he said.

He further emphasized that there is no necessity to maintain the Wednesday holiday indefinitely. “Once the situation is fully stabilized, normal working schedules will resume. These measures were implemented in response to the prevailing conditions at the time,” he added.

The Minister also explained that earlier disruptions occurred due to delays in the simultaneous arrival of expected fuel shipments.

However, he reassured the public that there is no cause for concern, as nine additional fuel tankers are scheduled to arrive in April.