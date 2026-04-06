Good chance of deal being reached tomorrow, Trump tells US media

Good chance of deal being reached tomorrow, Trump tells US media

April 5, 2026   10:05 pm

US President Donald Trump has repeated his threats to Iran over the course of several posts on social media and in comments to US and Israeli outlets.

Earlier, Trump posted an expletive-laden message online, saying Iran will “be living in hell” if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened by his 6 April deadline.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped in one” if the key shipping lane is not reopened, he added.

In recent comments to Fox News, Trump reportedly said there’s a “good chance” a deal will be reached tomorrow - adding Iran is “negotiating now”.

“If they don’t make a deal and fast, I’m considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil,” he added, according to Fox’s chief foreign correspondent.

“A deal can be reached by Tuesday - if not, we’ll blow everything up there,” he then reportedly told Israel’s Channel 12 News.

Source: Sky News
--Agencies 

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