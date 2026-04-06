Sun directly over parts of Sri Lanka today

Sun directly over parts of Sri Lanka today

April 6, 2026   06:00 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern, Eastern, North-central, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Puttalam, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m, today (06), the Department of Meteorology said. 

Showers may occur in coastal areas of Western province and in the Puttalam and Jaffna districts in the morning. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Ampara district during the early hours of the morning, the Met. Department said. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers. 

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during April 05 to April 15 in this year, it added. 

The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (06) are Beruwala, Gurulubadda, Rakwana, Godakawela, Udawalawe and Thanamalwila at about 12:13 noon.

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