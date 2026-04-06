12-hour water cut in Homagama area today

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced a 12-hour water cut for Homagama and surrounding areas (Zone 01) today (06).

In an official statement, the Board noted that the ongoing water supply suspension affecting Padukka and nearby areas will conclude at 8:00 a.m. today.

Accordingly, a 12-hour water cut will be imposed in Homagama and its surrounding areas from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The NWSDB stated that this measure has been taken due to the prevailing dry weather conditions, which have led to limitations in water supply