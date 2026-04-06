Man attacked to death in Panamura; Two suspects arrested

Man attacked to death in Panamura; Two suspects arrested

April 6, 2026   07:21 am

A 46-year-old man has been attacked to death in the Panamura area.

The victim, a resident of Panamura, was reportedly attacked last night (05) while visiting another house in the area.

According to preliminary investigations, two individuals had assaulted him using sharp weapons as well as physical force, leaving him critically injured.

He was admitted to hospital with severe injuries, where he later succumbed.

The motive for the murder remains unclear. However, two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Panamura Police are conducting further investigations into the incident. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka continuing to receive international support despite ongoing global conflict  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

Sri Lanka continuing to receive international support despite ongoing global conflict  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

Sri Lanka continuing to receive international support despite ongoing global conflict  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

President Anura calls for peace, love and forgiveness in Easter message (English)

President Anura calls for peace, love and forgiveness in Easter message (English)

Pope Leo condemns 'violence of war' in first Easter Mass amid Iran conflict (English)

Pope Leo condemns 'violence of war' in first Easter Mass amid Iran conflict (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana's Indeewari Amuwatte recognized after featuring in ''Her Story, Her Strength'' column (English)

Ada Derana's Indeewari Amuwatte recognized after featuring in ''Her Story, Her Strength'' column (English)

''Rule of law imperative to create a just society.'' - Minister says law must be equal for all (English)

''Rule of law imperative to create a just society.'' - Minister says law must be equal for all (English)

Protests erupt across Sri Lanka against hike in electricity tariffs and fuel prices (English)

Protests erupt across Sri Lanka against hike in electricity tariffs and fuel prices (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin