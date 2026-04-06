Man attacked to death in Panamura; Two suspects arrested

A 46-year-old man has been attacked to death in the Panamura area.

The victim, a resident of Panamura, was reportedly attacked last night (05) while visiting another house in the area.

According to preliminary investigations, two individuals had assaulted him using sharp weapons as well as physical force, leaving him critically injured.

He was admitted to hospital with severe injuries, where he later succumbed.

The motive for the murder remains unclear. However, two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Panamura Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.