GMOA temporarily ends strike

GMOA temporarily ends strike

April 6, 2026   07:45 am

The island-wide strike launched by the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) will be temporarily concluded from 8.00 a.m. today (06). 

The strike was launched by the GMOA over various demands including against the alleged politicization of the doctors’ transfer process.

Accordingly, the Secretary of GMOA, Dr. Prabath Sugathadasa announced today that the strike will be temporarily suspended.

He stated that the decision was made based on an opportunity granted to discuss their concerns with the Minister of Health Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa on 09 April, after the Minister who is currently overseas, returns to the island.

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