Airstrike on Iranian city of Eslamshar kills at least 13

Airstrike on Iranian city of Eslamshar kills at least 13

April 6, 2026   08:34 am

An airstrike early Monday struck a residential building in a city southwest of Iran’s capital, Tehran, killing at least 13 people, Iranian media reported.

The semiofficial Fars news agency and Nour News reported the strike near Eslamshar.

It wasn’t clear why the building had been struck.

Neither Israel nor the United States claimed the strikes early Monday, but they came after Trump issued a profanity-laced threat to Iran that it must reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Source: AP
--Agencies 

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