Duo arrested for hoarding over 800L of diesel in Maradana

Two suspects have been arrested in the Maradana area along D.R. Wijewardena Mawatha for hoarding 826 litres of diesel without a valid license.

The raid was carried out by a team of officers from the Colombo Divisional Crime Division based on received intelligence.

Police also took into custody Rs. 72,210, suspected to have been earned through illegal fuel resale.

The suspects, aged 23 and 61, are residents of Wellawatte and Wariyapola, police said.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Colombo Divisional Crime Division.