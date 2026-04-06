UAE joins Bahrain in urging UNSC action on St of Hormuz

The UAE on Monday expressed its support to Bahrain in urging the Security Council to take action on the Strait of Hormuz.

Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized that this is no longer a regional issue--it is a direct threat to global stability.

In a post on X, the UAE Mission to the UN said, ‘‘The UAE joins Bahrain in urging Security Council action on the Strait of Hormuz. As H.E. Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasizes, this is no longer a regional issue--it is a direct threat to global stability, food and energy security, and international law. Each day without action brings the world closer to a broader crisis, with Global South countries facing the gravest consequences. We thank Bahrain for its leadership on the Security Council and for its diplomatic efforts in bringing this resolution forward."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain said in a post on X, ‘‘Foreign Minister: Strait of Hormuz crisis requires urgent international action to avoid serious humanitarian and economic repercussions."

The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to vote on Friday (local time) on a draft resolution proposed by Bahrain that seeks to authorise member states to use ‘‘all defensive means necessary’‘ to ensure safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz amid the conflict in West Asia, CNN reported.

The proposal comes amid rising tensions over maritime security amid the conflict in West Asia, which has seen severe disruption in energy trade due to the virtual blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy trade.

Bahrain, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council and has been under fire from Iran amid the conflict, urged an international response to threats against global navigation routes.

‘‘The Kingdom of Bahrain submitted a draft resolution to your esteemed council on Iran’s unlawful and unjustified attempt to control international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, placing before the council a draft that requires a decisive response to such actions that are irresponsible and illegitimate. Actions that threaten the interests of nations and peoples around the world,’‘ said Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, the Foreign Minister of Bahrain, during his remarks at the UNSC meeting on Thursday (local time).

Source: ANI

--Agencies