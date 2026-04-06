Chinese national arrested over murder of foreign woman in Kohuwala

A 26-year-old Chinese national has been arrested in connection with the murder of a foreign national woman, who was attacked to death using a sharp weapon in a residence in the Kohuwala area.

The suspect has been apprehended at a hotel located on Sir Anagarika Dharmapala Mawatha in Kollupitiya, police said.

During the arrest, police had recovered three cameras and 2 grams and 280 milligrams of ‘Ice’ (Crystal Methamphetamine) from his possession.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court today (06), while further investigations are being carried out by the Kohuwala Police.