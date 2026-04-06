Oil prices hit $110 after Trumps latest threats

Oil prices hit $110 after Trumps latest threats

April 6, 2026   10:03 am

Oil prices hit $110 (£83.38) a barrel after President Donald Trump’s expletive-laden threat against Iran on social media.

The price of Brent rose initially by 1.6% to $110.85, before retreating slightly during morning trade in Asia.

US-traded crude gained slightly by 0.3% to $111.80.

The initial jump came after Trump put more pressure on Tehran by threatening to strike Iran’s bridges and power plants if Iran did not back down on its threat against ships that try to cross the critical Strait of Hormuz trade waterway.

Major Asian stock markets also edged higher. Japan’s Nikkei 225 exchange rose by 1.6% while South Korea’s Kospi index gained by 0.9%.

Source: BBC
--Agencies 

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