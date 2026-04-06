12-hour water cut in Pelanwatta and surrounding areas

12-hour water cut in Pelanwatta and surrounding areas

April 6, 2026   10:41 am

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced that water supply to Pelanwatta and surrounding areas will be suspended from 8:00 p.m. today (6) until 8:00 a.m. tomorrow (7) as part of ongoing water management measures prompted by the prevailing dry weather.

According to the NWSDB, water production has been restricted due to rapidly declining levels in the reservoirs feeding the Labugama and Kalatuwawa water treatment plants.

In addition, a 12-hour water cut is scheduled today (6) for Homagama and surrounding areas (Zone 01).

The Board further clarified that the water cut currently in effect for Padukka and surrounding areas is scheduled to conclude at 8:00 a.m. today. 

Subsequently, the 12-hour supply disruption for Homagama and surrounding areas will commence at 8:00 a.m. and continue until 8:00 p.m. today.

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