Prices of several food items to increase from midnight today

Prices of several food items to increase from midnight today

April 6, 2026   10:50 am

The All Ceylon Restaurant Owners’ Association has announced that the prices of ‘Rice and Curry’ packets, ‘Fried Rice’, and ‘Kottu’ will increase by Rs. 20 in response to the recent rise in domestic LP gas prices.

Meanwhile, the price of ‘short eats’ will be reduced by Rs. 10 following the decline in coconut oil costs.

These adjustments will take effect from midnight today (6), the Chairman of the Association, Harshana Rukshan stated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka continuing to receive international support despite ongoing global conflict  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

Sri Lanka continuing to receive international support despite ongoing global conflict  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

Sri Lanka continuing to receive international support despite ongoing global conflict  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

President Anura calls for peace, love and forgiveness in Easter message (English)

President Anura calls for peace, love and forgiveness in Easter message (English)

Pope Leo condemns 'violence of war' in first Easter Mass amid Iran conflict (English)

Pope Leo condemns 'violence of war' in first Easter Mass amid Iran conflict (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana's Indeewari Amuwatte recognized after featuring in ''Her Story, Her Strength'' column (English)

Ada Derana's Indeewari Amuwatte recognized after featuring in ''Her Story, Her Strength'' column (English)

''Rule of law imperative to create a just society.'' - Minister says law must be equal for all (English)

''Rule of law imperative to create a just society.'' - Minister says law must be equal for all (English)

Protests erupt across Sri Lanka against hike in electricity tariffs and fuel prices (English)

Protests erupt across Sri Lanka against hike in electricity tariffs and fuel prices (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin