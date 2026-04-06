Prices of several food items to increase from midnight today

The All Ceylon Restaurant Owners’ Association has announced that the prices of ‘Rice and Curry’ packets, ‘Fried Rice’, and ‘Kottu’ will increase by Rs. 20 in response to the recent rise in domestic LP gas prices.

Meanwhile, the price of ‘short eats’ will be reduced by Rs. 10 following the decline in coconut oil costs.

These adjustments will take effect from midnight today (6), the Chairman of the Association, Harshana Rukshan stated.