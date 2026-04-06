Strike hits Iranian university, gas outage in Tehran

The Sharif University of Technology has been hit by a strike, causing a gas outage in parts of Tehran.

BBC Persian reports that parts of the university, including its technology centre building and the school’s mosque, appear to have been damaged. Images online this morning show thick smoke rising from areas in Iran’s capital city.

Elsewhere in the capital city, an airstrike on a residential building has killed 13 people.

The mayor of the district that includes the university, said gas was being temporarily cut due to the attack.

A number of universities in Iran have been hit since the start of the war, including Tehran University of Science and Technology and Shahid Beheshti University.

Source: BBC

--Agencies