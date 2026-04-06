Sri Lankan passenger arrested with over 11 kg of Kush at BIA

Sri Lankan passenger arrested with over 11 kg of Kush at BIA

April 6, 2026   11:28 am

A Sri Lankan passenger has been arrested today (06) by officials of the Sri Lanka Customs Narcotics Control Division at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for smuggling a large consignment of Kush cannabis estimated to be worth around Rs. 113.4 million. 

The suspect has been identified as a 45-year-old resident of Kompannavidiya, Colombo, Ada Derana reporter said.  

He had arrived at the BIA at 6:50 a.m. today on Air India flight AI-277 from New Delhi, India.  

Upon inspection, officials had discovered a total of 11 kilograms and 340 grams of Kush cannabis concealed inside chocolate packages in his luggage.

For further investigation, the suspect and the seized narcotics have been handed over to the Katunayake Airport Police Narcotics Division.

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