Sri Lanka to receive normal rainfall by May or June  Met. Dept

The Director General of the Department of Meteorology of Sri Lanka, Athula Karunanayake, stated that Sri Lanka is expected to receive its usual rainfall by May or June.

He made these remarks while participating in the Ada Derana ‘Big Focus’ program today (6).

Elaborating further, Director General Karunanayake said, “During the Southwest Monsoon, rainfall is expected to decrease compared to current levels, potentially by more than 30%. However, May marks only the beginning of El Niño, and there is confidence that by May and June, normal rains will arrive.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology has announced that the sun will be directly overhead Sri Lanka until April 15. Accordingly, at 12:13 p.m. today, the sun will be directly over the Beruwala, Gurulubadda, Rakwana, Godakawela, Udawalawe, and Thanamalwila areas.

The Department further stated that although isolated thundershowers may occur in certain parts of several provinces during this period, the prevailing extreme dry weather conditions are expected to persist.

In the meantime, water levels in reservoirs have dropped rapidly due to the ongoing dry conditions. Consequently, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has implemented a scheduled water supply plan for Colombo and surrounding areas served by the Labugama and Kalatuwawa reservoirs.

Accordingly, the NWSDB announced that a 12-hour water cut will be imposed for Zone 01 in Homagama and surrounding areas from 8:00 p.m. today (6) until 8:00 a.m. tomorrow (7).

The Board also confirmed that the water supply suspension previously in effect for Padukka and surrounding areas concluded at 8:00 a.m. today.

To support water shortage management caused by the severe dry weather in the Batticaloa district, the Department of Health Services has donated a new water bowser to assist the Batticaloa Municipal Council in meeting local water requirements.