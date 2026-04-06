Tender called for coal supply to Lakvijaya Power Plant

Tender called for coal supply to Lakvijaya Power Plant

April 6, 2026   01:51 pm

A tender has been called to select a coal supplier for the 2026/2027 season of the Norochcholai Lakvijaya Power Plant.

The Lanka Coal Company stated that the tender has been issued to purchase 2.28 million metric tons of coal for the period from September 2026 to April 2027.

The invitation for bids to select a supplier for the 2026/2027 season of the Norochcholai Lakvijaya Coal Power Plant has now been published on the Lanka Coal Company’s website.

It further states that the tender has been issued to procure 2.28 million metric tons of coal for the period from September 2026 to April 2027.

Bids will be accepted until May 14, and the requirements that applicants must fulfill have also been specified.

Accordingly, coal must be supplied under 38 shipments, with 20 shipments in 2026 and 18 shipments in 2027. All deliveries must be completed within 210 days, as stated in the conditions.

The Lanka Coal Company has also outlined, through the relevant tender, the quality standards of the coal to be supplied, as well as the responsibilities and performance expectations of the bidding companies.

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