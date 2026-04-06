Special consumer protection program launched ahead of festive season

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has launched a special program to safeguard consumers in view of the upcoming festive season, Chairman Hemantha Samarakoon announced.

According to the Chairman, more than 1,000 raids have been carried out since March 20, with legal action taken against offenders. He noted that over 170 traders have faced legal proceedings for offenses such as hoarding rice and selling it at inflated prices, with penalties imposed accordingly.

Samarakoon further stated that nearly 5,000 raids have been conducted so far this year as part of ongoing efforts to regulate market practices and protect consumers.

Addressing concerns over rising prices, he attributed recent increases in the cost of certain goods to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. However, the Chairman assured that continuous discussions are being held with importers, local manufacturers and suppliers to prevent shortages in the market.

Meanwhile, he acknowledged a temporary shortage of domestically distributed gas but confirmed that a shipment has already arrived in the country. Distribution processes are currently underway to release supplies to the market.

The CAA Chairman also urged traders not to engage in hoarding, particularly of essential commodities such as gas, warning that strict legal action will be taken against those who violate regulations.