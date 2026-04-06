Former SIS Chief Suresh Sallay files writ petition challenging arrest and detention

Former SIS Chief Suresh Sallay files writ petition challenging arrest and detention

April 6, 2026   03:08 pm

Former Head of the State Intelligence Service, Major General (Retired) Suresh Sallay, has filed a writ petition before the Court of Appeal, through his attorneys, challenging his arrest and detention by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

The respondents named in the petition include Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasuriya, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department Shani Abeysekara, Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security Ravi Seneviratne, Reverend Father Rohan Silva, and the Attorney General, among others, said Ada Derana reporter.

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