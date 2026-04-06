Adjournment debate on Easter Sunday Attacks this week in Parliament

An adjournment debate on the 2019 Easter Sunday Attacks is scheduled to be held in Parliament this week.

The proposal moved by the opposition is scheduled to take place in Parliament on Thursday (09).

Meanwhile, Parliament is scheduled to convene for three days this week from tomorrow (07), the Department of Communication said in a statement.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business under the chairmanship of the Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

Accordingly, tomorrow, from 11.30 a.m. to 4.45 p.m., Regulations under the Convention Against Doping in Sports Act, Regulations under the Strategic Development Projects Act, and Rules under the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Act are scheduled to be taken up for debate.

Furthermore, the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill and the Social Security Contribution Levy (Amendment) Bill, which were presented to Parliament for First Reading on March 17, are scheduled for Second Reading, provided that they are not challenged before the Supreme Court in terms of Article 121 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, since the government has declared a holiday on Wednesday, Parliament will not convene on that day.

Furthermore, on Thursday between 11.30 a.m. and 2.00 p.m., orders under the Army Act (Chapter 357), Navy Act (Chapter 358), and Air Force Act (Chapter 359) are scheduled to be debated. Additionally, if any Proclamations are issued by the President under the Public Security Ordinance and the Essential Public Services Act, the relevant motions for the approval are also scheduled to be taken up for debate.

Thereafter, from 2.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. on Thursday, the adjournment debate moved by the Opposition on the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks will take place.

On Friday, the debate on the No-Confidence Motion brought by the Opposition against the Minister of Energy, Kumara Jayakody is scheduled to take place, according to the Department of Communication of Parliament.