National Child Protection Authority receives over 10,000 complaints in 2025

National Child Protection Authority receives over 10,000 complaints in 2025

April 6, 2026   03:27 pm

The National Child Protection Authority (NCPA) reports that more than 10,000 complaints were recorded in 2025.

The Director (Planning and Information) of the NCPA, Shanika Malalgoda stated that a total of 10,455 complaints were received during the year.

She made these remarks while addressing a media briefing held today (06) at the Government Information Department to raise awareness on child protection.

According to Malalgoda, out of the total complaints received, 2,099 were related to cruelty against children.

She further revealed that by February 28 this year, 11,409 complaints related to corporal punishment had already been reported to the Authority.

The Director also urged anyone who witnesses or becomes aware of child abuse or corporal punishment to immediately report such incidents to the National Child Protection Authority.

She noted that complaints can be made free of charge via the child helpline 1929, and requested the public to report incidents at any time through this number.

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