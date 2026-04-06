GMOA raises concerns over removal of specialist posts in hospitals

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has alleged that specialist medical posts have been removed from several hospitals across the country.

Its President, Consultant Dr. Sanjeewa Thennakoon stated that political interference has also influenced the transfers of grade medical officers.

He pointed out that while the national requirement for specialist doctors stands at 3,000, only around 2,100 are currently in service.

Furthermore, Dr. Thennakoon claimed that the present administration is taking steps to shut down certain units within national hospitals.

He specifically noted that a decision has reportedly been made to close the Colombo North Centre for Liver Diseases at the Ragama Hospital. It has also been reported that the specialist positions responsible for treating patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the National Hospital have been abolished.

Additionally, an extra specialist medical unit at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children has been closed, while steps have been taken to remove the specialist post at the Outpatient Department (OPD) of the Ragama Hospital.

Dr. Thennakoon further stated that a specialist unit at the Outpatient Department of Vavuniya Hospital is also being removed due to political interference.

He warned that these developments could lead to an increase in the number of specialist doctors leaving the country.