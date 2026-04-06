Energy conservation program introduced in schools

The Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education has introduced the “Surakimu Lanka” school energy conservation programme aimed at building a culture of energy conservation within schools.

The initiative seeks to promote efficient energy usage across the school system while enhancing energy security and environmental sustainability.

In line with this program, the Ministry has also taken steps to issue a new circular outlining its implementation.

Accordingly, schools are instructed to carry out the relevant activities before the end of the first term, prior to the commencement of school holidays, the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

However, if that date is not feasible, the Education Ministry has advised principals and school authorities to select a suitable alternative date to implement the program.