Special weekly Wednesday holiday granted to state sector cancelled from Apr. 8

Special weekly Wednesday holiday granted to state sector cancelled from Apr. 8

April 6, 2026   04:50 pm

The special weekly Wednesday holiday granted to government offices, schools, universities and judicial services will be cancelled from April 8, the Commissioner General of Essential Services, Prabath Chandrakeerthi has announced.

Accordingly, the relevant circular in this regard will be issued shortly.

Due to ongoing fuel supply challenges, the government decided to declare all Wednesdays as holidays for schools and government offices last month.

On March 17, the Commissioner General of Essential Services announced that Wednesdays have been designated as a weekly holiday for government institutions, including courts, schools, and universities.

However, essential services such as healthcare, ports, water supply, energy, and customs continued to operate and were exempt from the special holiday.

 

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