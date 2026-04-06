Top EU official says any targeting of energy sites would be illegal after Trump threat

Top EU official says any targeting of energy sites would be illegal after Trump threat

April 6, 2026   05:53 pm

European Council President António Costa warned Monday that the targeting of energy facilities would be “illegal and unacceptable” after US President Donald Trump threatened to hit Iranian power plants if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.

Without directly referencing Trump’s comments, Costa said the “targeting of civilian infrastructure, namely energy facilities, is illegal and unacceptable.”

The White House has said the US military would always act in accordance with the law, but legal experts have told CNN that attacks on civilian infrastructure such as power facilities would likely constitute a war crime.

“The Iranian civilian population is the main victim of the Iranian regime. It would also be the main victim of a widening of the military campaign,” Costa posted on X.

On Sunday, Trump appeared to threaten Iran’s critical infrastructure, writing on social media, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” while calling on Tehran to “open the Fuckin’ Strait.”

Costa said the European Union also urges Iran – which has targeted energy facilities in Persian Gulf countries – to “put an end to its attacks against countries in the region and to allow for the reestablishment of full freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.”

Source: CNN

-- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka continuing to receive international support despite ongoing global conflict  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

Sri Lanka continuing to receive international support despite ongoing global conflict  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

President Anura calls for peace, love and forgiveness in Easter message (English)

President Anura calls for peace, love and forgiveness in Easter message (English)

Pope Leo condemns 'violence of war' in first Easter Mass amid Iran conflict (English)

Pope Leo condemns 'violence of war' in first Easter Mass amid Iran conflict (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana's Indeewari Amuwatte recognized after featuring in ''Her Story, Her Strength'' column (English)

Ada Derana's Indeewari Amuwatte recognized after featuring in ''Her Story, Her Strength'' column (English)

''Rule of law imperative to create a just society.'' - Minister says law must be equal for all (English)

''Rule of law imperative to create a just society.'' - Minister says law must be equal for all (English)