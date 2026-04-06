Minister Sunil Handunneththi holds discussions with IMF representatives

Minister Sunil Handunneththi holds discussions with IMF representatives

April 6, 2026   06:04 pm

A special meeting was held today (06) between Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Sunil Handunneththi, and representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The discussion focused on the contributions of the country’s industrial sector to economic stability and the overall wealth it generates, according to the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development.

During the meeting, Minister Handunneththi briefed the visiting IMF delegation on the challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the policy measures the government has implemented to support them.

The importance of industrial growth within Sri Lanka’s ongoing economic reform agenda was acknowledged by the IMF representatives, according to the Ministry.

Discussions also highlighted efforts to remove barriers on the path to a production-based economy, streamline export processes, and create a favorable environment for foreign investment.

In alignment with the IMF’s program, both sides explored potential incentives and financial facilities that could be extended to local industrialists, the statement from the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka continuing to receive international support despite ongoing global conflict  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

Sri Lanka continuing to receive international support despite ongoing global conflict  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

President Anura calls for peace, love and forgiveness in Easter message (English)

President Anura calls for peace, love and forgiveness in Easter message (English)

Pope Leo condemns 'violence of war' in first Easter Mass amid Iran conflict (English)

Pope Leo condemns 'violence of war' in first Easter Mass amid Iran conflict (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana's Indeewari Amuwatte recognized after featuring in ''Her Story, Her Strength'' column (English)

Ada Derana's Indeewari Amuwatte recognized after featuring in ''Her Story, Her Strength'' column (English)

''Rule of law imperative to create a just society.'' - Minister says law must be equal for all (English)

''Rule of law imperative to create a just society.'' - Minister says law must be equal for all (English)