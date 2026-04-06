Indian Vice President CP Radhakrishna visit to Sri Lanka

Indian Vice President CP Radhakrishna visit to Sri Lanka

April 6, 2026   06:21 pm

The Vice President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan is scheduled to arrive on a two-day office visit to Sri Lanka.

During the visit, the Indian Vice President is scheduled to hold discussions with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

A meeting between the Chief of Staff to the President, Prabath Chandrakeerthi and the Deputy High Commissioner of India, Dr. Satyanjal Pandey was held this afternoon (06) at the Presidential Secretariat.

Discussions focused on the preliminary arrangements for the upcoming official visit of the Vice President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan, to Sri Lanka.

Discussions were also held on Indian-funded projects that have already been completed, as well as those scheduled to commence in the future, the PMD noted.

Development Cooperation Adviser at the High Commission of India, Maitrey Kulkarni, Political Adviser and Head of Chancery Dr. Rambabu C., and Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage were also present at the meeting.

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