12-hour water cut announced for several areas in Homagama tomorrow

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced a 12-hour water cut for Homagama and surrounding areas (Zone 02) tomorrow (07).

Accordingly, a 12-hour water cut will be imposed in Homagama and its surrounding areas from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. tomorrow.

The supply of water will be suspended for the Homagama town, Wekanda, Pinketha Road, Walawwa Road, Gemunu Mawatha, Athurugiriya Road, Galavila-watta, Niyandagala, Magammana, Mahakatuwana, Deniya and Diyagama, the Water Board noted.

The NWSDB added that the water cut is being imposed due to the prevailing dry weather conditions, which have led to limitations in water supply.