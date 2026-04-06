Police warn of surge in online financial scams during festive season

The general public has been urged to exercise extreme caution when using online platforms during the festive period owing to a surge in financial scams.

During the Sinhala and Hindu New Year period, a large number of people rely on the internet to carry out various transactions, including purchasing goods and making payments. However, police noted the increased online activity has also led to a rise in cybercrime, with offenders using diverse tactics to illegally obtain money and sensitive personal information.

Based on complaints received by police stations and the Criminal Investigation Department in recent years, it has been observed that certain individuals become vulnerable to these scams, often due to financial pressures and the temptation of quick financial benefits, according to a statement issued by the Police Media Division.

Investigations have revealed that such online fraud is carried out through multiple methods, including deceptive advertisements, malicious links, New Year-themed promotions and giveaways, counterfeit trading platforms, fraudulent bank offers, fake bank websites or app updates, QR code scams, phishing emails, SMS-based scams, imitation websites designed to appear legitimate and caller ID spoofing, the Police Media Division noted.

Furthermore, scammers reportedly exploit images of prominent figures such as the President, the Prime Minister, and well-known celebrities to create a false sense of trust and credibility. There is also an increased risk of targeted phishing attacks, financial scams and identity theft through the misuse of personal data obtained via fraudulent means, the statement added.

In view of these risks, police have urged the general public to remain vigilant, exercise caution and maintain a clear understanding when conducting online transactions in order to avoid becoming victims of such criminal activities.