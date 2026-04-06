Over 4,600 litres of hoarded diesel seized in Kalmunai

A stock of 4,620 litres of diesel has been seized by Kalmunai Headquarters Police during a raid conducted today (06) on Madhavan Road in Kalmunai.

The diesel, stored in 22 barrels, had reportedly been hoarded by a businessman, according to police sources. The operation was carried out following a tip-off received by the Police Intelligence Unit.

Police stated that the estimated value of the seized diesel is over Rs. 1.75 million.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Kalmunai Magistrate’s Court.

Investigations into the incident are currently underway.