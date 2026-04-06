Red Cross joins calls for de-escalation after Trump threatens Iranian infrastructure

Threats against civilian infrastructure cannot “become the new norm in warfare,” the Red Cross said today, becoming the latest organization calling for de-escalation after US President Donald Trump threatened to hit Iranian power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.

“Deliberate threats, whether in rhetoric or in action, against essential civilian infrastructure and nuclear facilities must not become the new norm in warfare,” Mirjana Spoljaric, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, said in a statement, without referencing Trump’s recent comments.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that attacks on Iran’s infrastructure will prompt consequences that stretch beyond the region and will have “destructive effects on global energy and the economy.” Iran has also targeted energy facilities and other infrastructure in Persian Gulf countries.

“Any war fought without limits is incompatible with the law. It is indefensible, inhumane and devastating for entire populations,” Spoljaric said.

Earlier today, European Council President António Costa also warned that the targeting of civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities, would be “illegal and unacceptable.”

Source: CNN

-- Agencies