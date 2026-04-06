January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Top EU official says any targeting of energy sites would be illegal after Trump threat
- Minister Sunil Handunneththi holds discussions with IMF representatives
- Indian Vice President CP Radhakrishna visit to Sri Lanka
- 12-hour water cut announced for several areas in Homagama tomorrow
- Police warn of surge in online financial scams during festive season