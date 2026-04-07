Showers expected in parts of the island today

Showers expected in parts of the island today

April 7, 2026   05:58 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern, North-central, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Southern provinces after 1.00 p.m, today (07), the Department of Meteorology said.  

Showers may occur in Hambanthota and Ampara districts in the morning. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Ampara and Polonnaruwa districts during the early hours of the morning, the Met. Department said. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers. 

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during April 05 to April 15 in this year, it added. 

The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (07) are Dehiwala, Maharagama, Pannipitiya, Padukka, Eheliyagoda, Maskeliya, Siyambalanduwa and Pottuvil at about 12:13 noon.

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