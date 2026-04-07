Two persons electrocuted to death in Polgahawela

Two individuals have reportedly died after being electrocuted on a plot of land in the Bangalawatta area of Polgahawela.

The victims, aged 28 and 35, were residents of the Eheliyagoda area, police said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the incident had occurred when the victims came into contact with an illegally set up electric wire, which had been installed to protect a cultivation land from wild animals.

A suspect, who had been working as a caretaker of the land, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Polgahawela Police.