Special bus and train services in place for Sinhala and Tamil New Year

The Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) has planned special bus services to facilitate public transportation for people travelling to their hometowns for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

The special bus service is scheduled to commence on April 09, 2026.

The SLTB stated that approximately 250 additional buses will be deployed daily for long-distance routes.

In addition, further buses will be operated depending on passenger demand.

This special bus service will be in operation from April 09 to April 13. Meanwhile, to facilitate the return of passengers to Colombo, another special bus service will be operated from April 17 to April 21, the SLTB added.

Meanwhile, the National Transport Commission (NTC) has also planned to operate a special bus service from April 09 for those travelling to their hometowns for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

The Commission noted that sufficient additional buses will be deployed based on passenger demand.

In addition, the Sri Lanka Railways has planned to operate special train services from April 10 in view of the New Year season.

The Department further stated that several special trains will be operated on the Coastal Line, Northern Line, and Main Line, in addition to the existing train services.