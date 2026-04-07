23 organised drug traffickers identified, Public Security Minister says

A total of 23 organised criminals involved in large-scale drug trafficking operations have been identified, Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala revealed.

According to the Minister, all of these individuals are currently hiding overseas. He stated that the police are continuously implementing various strategies to apprehend them.

The Minister further alleged that these organised criminals had long received support from certain politicians, describing it as an ‘‘open secret’’ known to many.

The minister further said:

‘‘We are carrying out ongoing raids. Organised criminals involved in drug trafficking have been repeatedly supported by politicians. It is a well-known secret. These criminals are at the top of the drug trade network. We have identified 23 such individuals, and all of them are currently abroad. We are closely monitoring all of them,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, a Child and Adolescent Psychiatric at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital, Dr. Darshani Hettiarachchi, highlighted a concerning social issue.

She stated that children who experience physical and psychological abuse at a young age show a higher tendency towards violent behaviour. Such children are also more likely to develop drug addiction.

Dr. Hettiarachchi made these remarks while addressing a media briefing held in Colombo.