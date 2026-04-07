Over 670 fatal road accidents reported so far this year - Sri Lanka Police
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Over 670 fatal road accidents reported so far this year - Sri Lanka Police

April 7, 2026   09:14 am

According to Sri Lanka Police, there has been a systematic increase in the number of road accidents reported annually.

The Director of the Police Traffic Control and Road Safety Division, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manoj Ranagala, stated that a total of 676 fatal road accidents have been reported during the period elapsed this year alone.

SSP Manoj Ranagala made these remarks while attending a media briefing held in Colombo to raise awareness about road safety.

Elaborating further, he noted that fatal accidents have become a serious concern and are increasing steadily. 

“Comparatively, the number of fatal accidents has risen by 74, while the number of deaths has increased by 80,” he said.

He identified the primary causes as poor road conditions, reckless driving, excessive speeding, and driving under the influence of alcohol. 

He also stated that pedestrians account for the highest number of fatalities. As of April 5, 230 pedestrians and 247 motorcyclists had lost their lives.

At the same briefing, the President of the Sri Lanka Medical Association, Dr. Manilka Sumanatilleke, highlighted that the majority of road accident victims belong to the youth population.

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