Donald Trump praises Artemis astronauts: Youve made history

Donald Trump praises Artemis astronauts: Youve made history

April 7, 2026   09:34 am

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday (April 06) called and congratulated the Artemis astronauts circling the Moon for making ‘‘history,’‘ telling them they’ve ‘‘made all America really proud, incredibly proud."

‘‘You really are modern-day pioneers — all of you,’‘ Mr. Trump said, before launching into a friendly interview of sorts with the three Americans and one Canadian who are on a historic 10-day mission around Earth’s natural satellite.

‘‘You’ve got a lot of courage doing what you’re doing,’‘ Mr. Trump said, lavishing praise on NASA’s first lunar flyby in more than 50 years.

‘‘America will be second to none in space and everything we’re doing, and we will continue to lead the whole thing into the stars, this incredible journey into the stars,’‘ Mr. Trump said, crediting himself with choosing to save the space program.

Mr. Trump then conducted a brief question-and-answer session, asking what the dark side of the moon was like and how it felt to go incommunicado with Earth during that part of the space flight.

‘‘I said a little prayer, but then I had to keep rolling,’‘ Artemis pilot Victor Glover responded. ‘‘I was actually recording scientific observations of the far side of the Moon."

The 79-year-old Republican added that he’d spoken to Canada’s leader and hockey legend Wayne Gretzky about the ‘‘neighbor’‘ country’s addition to the space mission.

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen thanked Mr. Trump for American ‘‘space leadership’‘ and called the effort a ‘‘mutually beneficial goal."

‘‘A nation that leads like (the US) and creates and sets big goals for humanity that brings other countries along with it, is truly incredible,’‘ Hansen said, adding: ‘‘Canadians are so proud to be a part of this program."

Mr. Trump ended the call by inviting the astronauts to the White House.

‘‘Congratulations to everybody. I’ll see you at the Oval Office," he said.

Source: AFP 
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Water cuts in Colombo continue as dry weather persists across Sri Lanka (English)

Water cuts in Colombo continue as dry weather persists across Sri Lanka (English)

Water cuts in Colombo continue as dry weather persists across Sri Lanka (English)

Litro, LAUGFS announce major hike in gas prices public dismayed by continuous shortage in market (English)

Litro, LAUGFS announce major hike in gas prices public dismayed by continuous shortage in market (English)

National QR payment adoption program launched to steer Sri Lanka towards a cash-lite economy (English)

National QR payment adoption program launched to steer Sri Lanka towards a cash-lite economy (English)

CID lacks credible evidence to justify arrest - Former SIS Chief Suresh Sallay files writ petition (English)

CID lacks credible evidence to justify arrest - Former SIS Chief Suresh Sallay files writ petition (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka continuing to receive international support despite ongoing global conflict  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

Sri Lanka continuing to receive international support despite ongoing global conflict  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

President Anura calls for peace, love and forgiveness in Easter message (English)

President Anura calls for peace, love and forgiveness in Easter message (English)