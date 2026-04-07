Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that Israel has destroyed the largest petrochemical plant in Iran.

“We are systematically dismantling the IRGC’s (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) money machine,” a post on the Prime Minister of Israel’s X account says.

In a separate statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says it struck Iran’s two largest petrochemical complexes, rendering more than 85% of its petrochemical exports inoperable.

The IDF claims a site at Asaluyeh was used as a hub for making “essential components for the Iranian regime’s missile industry”.

Also, during his briefing earlier, President Donald Trump said he spoke to Netanyahu on Sunday.

Source: BBC

--Agencies