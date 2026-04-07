Four Sri Lankans arrested at BIA for attempted smuggling of medicines worth Rs. 10M

Four individuals, including a woman, have been arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to smuggle a consignment of medicines worth about Rs. 10 million into Sri Lanka.

The suspects were apprehended by Customs officials this morning (07) while attempting to exit the airport through the ‘Green Channel’, which is designated for passengers with no items to declare, Ada Derana reporter said.

The suspects, all residents of Colombo, had reportedly arrived at BIA from Bangalore, India.

Customs officers discovered a stock of medicines, including injections, tablets, capsules, and ointments, concealed in eight suitcases carried by the suspects, officials said.

Investigations revealed that the medicines had not been declared to Customs and were brought into the country without the required approvals from the Ministry of Health and the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA).

Customs officers at BIA are conducting further investigations into the incident.